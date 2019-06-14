‘The Pit’ will bring Memphis BBQ staples to golf tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Barbecue lovers will have a delicious new spot to visit during next month’s World Golf Championship Fed Ex St. Jude Invitational.
The event is set to bring the world's best golfers to Memphis at TPC Southwind from July 24-28.
In between holes 8 and 9 will be a plethora of delicious treats: they're calling it The Pit.
The Pit, located between the iconic grain silos, will host BBQ vendors from Central BBQ, Germantown Commissary, Hog Wild and The Rendezvous.
The classic BBQ spots will be serving up their food all weekend for hungry golf fans.
“Every Memphian knows great BBQ and these four are some of the best Memphis has to offer, and we’re delighted to bring this new fan venue to the front nine, which will quickly become a fan favorite among places to eat and hang out on the golf course," Executive Director of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Darrell Smith said.
Tickets for the event are available now. Click here to read more.
