Police searching for suspects in connection to squad car vandalisms during protest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for suspects in connection to the vandalism of several law enforcement vehicles.
Police say 15 city, county, and federal vehicles were damaged during a “disturbance” on Overton Crossing Wednesday evening.
The disturbance was in connection to an officer-involved shooting where United States marshals shot and killed a man.
Brandon Webber, 20, was pronounced dead on the scene.
At least 36 Memphis police officers and Shelby County deputies were injured in the chaos. According to Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings, a crowd of people gathered after the shooting in protest, and some became unruly and began to throw rocks.
Police are looking for these two suspects in connection to the crime.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
