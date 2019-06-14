Poplar Pike reopens after train, truck collision

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A portion of Poplar Pike has reopened after a train-involved collision on Thursday.
The driver of a truck collided with a train in Germantown and has since died.
Police identified the truck driver as 40-year-old Marco Brooks of Memphis.
The crash occurred in the 9400 block of Poplar Pike around 1:40 p.m. Thursday.
Germantown police say Brooks was driving an EBOX dump truck and crossing a private drive when it collided with the train traveling westbound.
A portion of the train was derailed.
The train included 30 cars, with 14 derailed at the time of impact. The train cars were empty and not carrying any hazardous material.
As a precaution, police closed part of Poplar Pike in order to clean up the wreckage.
