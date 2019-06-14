Tigers still option for another grad transfer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Recruiting might not be over yet for Memphis Tigers basketball.
The U of M is looking at Kerry Blackshear, the 6′10″ 250 lb forward from Virginia Tech.
Blackshear pulled his name out of the NBA Draft and re-entered the graduate transfer portal. He’s the top graduate transfer left.
Arkansas Reporter Kevin McPherson reports Blackshear is now considering Memphis. He’s already visited Florida and Arkansas, with upcoming visits planned to Tennessee and Kentucky. Texas A&M and Gonzaga are also reportedly interested.
Blackshear averaged 15 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 50% shooting for the Hokies last season. The Tigers have one more scholarship to give.
