Truck driver dies after colliding with train, causing derailment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The driver of a truck involved in a train collision in Germantown has died.
Police have identified the truck driver killed in the crash as 40-year-old Marco Brooks of Memphis.
While train derailments aren’t typical in Germantown, this was the fourth person who lost their life in Germantown when their vehicle collided with a train.
All afternoon and late into the evening, construction crews worked to remove the 14 train cars sprawled about Poplar Pike in Germantown.
"I was talking to some of the more senior members of the department and they said they've never seen a derailment of this magnitude,” said Captain Mike Fisher, Germantown Police Department.
Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Germantown police say an EBOX dump truck delivering a dumpster to residents was crossing a private drive when it collided with the train traveling westbound.
"They normally blow, obey the speed limit coming through here and they blow and sound their horns and everything,” said Claude Coleman, resident.
Police say the cause of the derailment is still under investigation.
Many Germantown residents were on hand to see the wreckage sitting in the middle of the busy roadway.
"This could have been worse had there been traffic traveling down the road at the time of the derailment,” said Fisher.
This is the third fatal train collision in Germantown since November 2018, including the death of Samuel and Dorothy Bell.
Their white Lexus collided with a train near Poplar Pike and Forest Hill Irene.
Just a few yards away from Thursday's train collision.
"We just encourage people to use as much caution they can around the railroad and abide by the signs and crossing warnings and really just respect the train and the amount of force that comes with it,” said Fisher.
Germantown police say they plan to have this portion of Poplar Pike re-opened by sometime Friday.
