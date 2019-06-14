Valanciunas declines option, hoping for long-term deal with Grizz

Adds Grizzlies Executive ViP of Basketball Operations Zach Kleiman,"We don’t comment on the contractual matter. We will say Jonas did a tremendous job I think both on and off the court the few months that we had him here. Certainly a big time bucket-getter who can bully guys around the rim, screen setter, re-screen setter. The spacing that he helped create over the last few months of the season...unique skill set."