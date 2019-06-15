Hot and humid this weekend with rain chances returning

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday and Tuesday we will see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 80s and scattered shower chances, lows will hover into the lower 70s with muggy conditions. Wednesday through Thursday we keep with isolated to scattered rain chances with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. This pattern is typical of summer, staying hot and humid if you don’t see the rain. Since the rain will be very sporadic, just remember the rain gear just in case you are under a hefty downpour. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates to the Mid-South forecast.