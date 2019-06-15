Hot and humid this weekend with rain chances returning

Back to reality this weekend, as we are tracking a hot and humid forecast for Father’s Day weekend along with rain chances returning across the Mid-South.
Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies today with afternoon highs soaring into the upper 80s region wide. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph will transport more humid air into the region, making it feel like the middle 90s this afternoon. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out today, but most will remain dry. Tonight, we keep with the breezy southwest winds, see skies remain cloudy and lows stay mild in the middle to lower 70s. This warm and muggy trend will linger into the week ahead.
TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Winds: Southwest around 10 to 15 mph. High: 89.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: Southwest around 10 to 15 mph. Low: 75.
FATHER’S DAY: Skies remain cloudy for Sunday with isolated showers and storms possible by the afternoon and evening. Showers will be very isolated as some see downpours and others stay dry and muggy. Highs warm into the upper 80s with heat index values in the 90s. Lows will hover in the lower 70s under cloudy skies and muggy conditions.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday and Tuesday we will see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 80s and scattered shower chances, lows will hover into the lower 70s with muggy conditions. Wednesday through Thursday we keep with isolated to scattered rain chances with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. This pattern is typical of summer, staying hot and humid if you don’t see the rain. Since the rain will be very sporadic, just remember the rain gear just in case you are under a hefty downpour. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates to the Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
