It’s Back: The Heat & Humidity Along With Rising Rain Chances

NEXT WEEK: Rain chances will continue for the Mid-South as several disturbances push across the region along with the heating of the day, will keep us with rain chances through Thursday. Scattered downpours with gusty wind and lightning will be possible each day, especially in the afternoon. Rainfall totals through Thursday will be 2 to 3 inches. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and it will remain muggy all week long. By Friday rain chances will start to go down a lot.