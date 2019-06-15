It’s Back: The Heat & Humidity Along With Rising Rain Chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An isolated shower will be possible with a system moving nearby but most areas will stay dry. Tonight, breezy southwest winds, and mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s. This warm and muggy trend will linger into the week ahead along with a wetter pattern to start the week.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. A stray shower possible. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Low: 75.
SUNDAY/FATHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Winds: SW 10-15. High: 88.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 72.
WEEKEND: The heat and humidity is back and it will be accompanied by rising rain chances for Sunday through Tuesday. Sunday will be in the upper 80s and the heat index will be in the low to mid 90s. It won’t be a wash-out, but scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening as a front sits nearby.
NEXT WEEK: Rain chances will continue for the Mid-South as several disturbances push across the region along with the heating of the day, will keep us with rain chances through Thursday. Scattered downpours with gusty wind and lightning will be possible each day, especially in the afternoon. Rainfall totals through Thursday will be 2 to 3 inches. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and it will remain muggy all week long. By Friday rain chances will start to go down a lot.
