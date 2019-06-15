Memphis Police investigating injuries, damages stemming from fatal Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While state investigators continue their probe in the shooting death of 20-year-old Brandon Webber by U.S. Marshals, Memphis Police have started their own investigations.
Their focus is on those who caused injuries and damage that night during the unrest.
As law enforcement tried to keep the peace Wednesday night in Frayser, three officers were injured from rocks and bricks thrown at them.
Now, Memphis police are investigating those violent acts.
“This is a piece of brick from the scene,” said Michael Rallings, Memphis Police director.
It was one of many bricks thrown at law enforcement Wednesday night.
Riot gear was their only protection.
“To think that officers were being assaulted. There was a Shelby county sheriff officer being assaulted with bricks and rocks but showed enormous restraint,” said Rallings.
That night, 36 law enforcement officers were injured.
Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings says he’s unsure of how many civilians were injured that night, but that those injured did not come at the hand of law enforcement.
“There were acts of felony vandalism that took place, acts of felony aggravated assault. We will investigate those incidents and we are working to identify individuals and we will press forward with charges,” said Rallings.
Friday, investigators released a photo of a man suspected of damaging one of the 15 MPD cars.
So far, Memphis Police arrested Joshua Taylor, Eddie Richardson and Kelston Beverly.
Two of the men appeared in court.
A judge dismissed Beverly's disorderly conduct case.
Richardson, who is charged disorderly conduct, and Taylor, charged with inciting a riot, will both be back in court in the upcoming weeks.
“The officers are here to serve this city and we owe them so much gratitude,” said Rallings.
In total, more than 20 vehicles were damaged from the riot.
Memphis Police asks if you were injured or your property was damaged to report it to them.
