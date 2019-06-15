Police searching for suspects in North Memphis triple shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police need help finding the suspects responsible for opening fire in a North Memphis neighborhood, killing one person and injuring two others.
Many people gathered at at a crime scene near Pope Street and Chelsea Avenue, where three men were shot Friday.
"We left the park and saw all this going on. We don't know what happened. We didn't see it. We just heard the gunfire,” one woman said.
The woman, who did not want to be identified, said she and her friends heard what sounded like 50 shots.
Police blocked the area off with crime scene tape, as well as several houses down on Pope.
People said they believed one person might be dead but they weren't sure.
Everyone wanted to know what had happened.
They were left with looking at the scene and trying to figure it out.
One car had plastic torn on the back window and a taillight out.
It’s not clear if what happened on the street had anything to do with it.
Another car in the middle of the road had the driver's side door smashed up against the fender, as if the door was open and someone drove by knocking it into the fender.
You could see a drink cup on the ground next to the car.
Firefighters arrived on the scene with wire cutters and a pry bar.
Two police officers pushed on a door that seemed to have something on the side that kept them from opening it.
Eventually they were able to walk into the home and there were about 15 evidence markers all over the street.
The neighbors didn't seem to be surprised by all of it.
"Happens out here all the time,” one neighbor said.
Police say all three shooting victims are in critical condition.
At this point police have not released a motive.
Investigators say the suspects took off in a gray sedan.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.