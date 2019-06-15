Teens save woman from house fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Divison Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders, the fire department received a call regarding an accidental fire in the 2700 block of Hemingway Circle around 6:30 p.m.
It was reported that the fire started as a result of unattended cooking.
Fifteen-year-old Myles Conway and 16-year-old Jayden Magee helped the female resident get out of the home before firefighters arrived on scene.
Firefighters entered the home and confirmed that no other occupants were inside.
The fire was contained to the kitchen and extinguished by firefighters.
The resident was checked out by AMR personnel, but was not transported to the hospital.
