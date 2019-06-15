Woman arrested in connection with death of former Ark. State Senator

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - A woman has been arrested in connection with the homicide of former Arkansas State Senator Linda Collins-Smith.
Arkansas State Police and Randolph County Sheriff’s Department deputies currently have 48-year-old Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell of Pocahontas in custody.
Collins-Smith was found dead in her Randolph County home on June 4. She was 57 years old.
Investigators called it an “unattended death,” which means her body may have been left at the home for days.
Criminal charges are pending for O’Donnell.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.