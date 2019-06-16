Germantown flood victims receive help with cleanup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of Germantown residents are still cleaning up after last week’s devastating flash flood, which filled homes with several feet of water.
“It’s been catastrophic. Some people have one level houses and lost everything,” said Kristina Gardner, Germantown Helps founder.
Kristina Garner says more than 140 homes were damaged and she's only spoken to four families with flood insurance.
Seeing the destruction, she decided to help and called for others to join her on social media.
She didn't expect the response she received.
“I made a post and said if anyone else needed help to contact me then it snowballed into this huge effort with hundreds of people calling us saying please come and help us,” said Garner.
More than 100 people also responded, vowing to help. With that, Garner created a new non-profit called “Germantown Helps” to support neighbors like Carrie Ditter.
“It has restored my faith in humanity. People have stepped up and been there for me like I've never seen before,” said Carrie Ditter, resident.
Eight days ago, Ditter looked down her top step and saw four feet of brown flood water.
“It was just real. It was just kind of a nightmare really,” said Ditter.
The floors are removed and drywalls completely gutted in the Ditter home.
It’s all thanks to help from volunteers, like a Germantown Police Department SWAT team member who has been donating his strength to the cause.
More good will was spread as a neighbor came by with surprise gift card to Lowe’s from a complete stranger.
“I could not have made it through this week without all of those volunteers,” said Ditter.
“It's really shown me how big people's hearts are. I've never seen so many people come out and say what can I do to help,” said Garner.
With free ice cream from Ben and Jerry's and lots of support from those willing to help, this Germantown neighborhood will eventually get back to normal.
In the meantime, they’re showing the heart of their community is strong.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.