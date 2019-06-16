Gov. Bill Lee calls for special session to replace House Speaker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee announced he will call a special session of the state legislature to elect a new replacement for House Speaker Glen Casada.
Lee made the announcement Saturday night at the annual Statesmen’s Dinner, hosted by the Tennessee Republican Party.
"We'll do that in August, probably mid to late August. We're going to talk to folks across the legislature and determine the exact date of that," said Lee.
Lee will release more details regarding the special session next week.
"I've spoken with many of the folks in the legislature and we agree that it's time to move forward and the best way to do that is go ahead and call a session, and name a date so we can start making plans to get a new leader," said Lee.
Casada is expected to resign on August 2.
He was previously under fire after lewd texts were found between him and his former Chief of Staff.
