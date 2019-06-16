Keep The Umbrella Handy

THE WEEK AHEAD: More active weather this week with daily chances of showers and storms. In addition to the rain chances the heat and humidity will stay cranked on high. Afternoon highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s but it will feel a lot hotter and muggy nights with lows in the low to mid 70s. Right now, the highest chances of rain will be on Monday and Tuesday and a again on Thursday. It won’t be raining all day all the time but at any point you could find yourself under a downpour with such a muggy airmass in place and several waves of energy that will push across the Mid-South. By our first day of summer, Friday rain chances will go down significantly. Any showers or storms that we see from Friday and into the weekend will be more indicative of a typical summer day. This means there could be a shower or storms that pops up with the heating of the day. Keep the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather app with you this week so you are not surprised by any showers that develop.