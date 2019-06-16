Shelby Co. first responders rescue Wolf River kayakers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County first responders initiated a water rescue Saturday night.
Brett Perkins with the Shelby County fire department says they were searching for two people in the Wolf River, off of South Houston Levee Road.
The two kayakers were saved from the Wolf River after becoming stranded.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man and woman who said their kayak capsized.
They were able to be guided by rescue crews to safety.
The Wolf River is considered to be very dangerous.
