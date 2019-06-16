Tennessee offers incentives to help with child care

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The State of Tennessee is stepping up efforts to help families struggling to find child care, particularly those who live in ‘child care deserts’ and who work non-traditional hours.
State officials announced they're adding a 15 percent bonus to child care payment subsidy rates.
Sky Arnold, the press secretary for the Tennessee Department of Human Services, said the money will go to child care providers in counties with few or no child care services.
These are considered 'distressed' or 'child care deserts.'
Lauderdale and Hardeman counties in West Tennessee are among the counties on the list.
"Childcare deserts are a serious problem for both urban and rural communities in Tennessee, as they leave parents with few options or long waits. We believe every family should have access to quality child care," said Arnold. "We hope these incentives will give child care providers the ability to provide that service."
Arnold said as employment opportunities expand in Tennessee, the demand for child care increases, especially in manufacturing communities.
Starting next month, the state will also give a 15 percent bonus to child care providers who offer most of their services during non-traditional hours, between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Earlier this year, the state also raised the reimbursement rates for providers who care for the children of parents who are working or attending school.
“Together, these changes demonstrate our department’s commitment to increasing access to quality childcare for families across Tennessee,” said Arnold.
For more information about the incentives, visit the Tennessee Department of Human Services website.
