Tracking increased rain chances for the week ahead

Tracking another hot and humid day in the Mid-South with rising rain chances through the afternoon and evening.
Expect a cloudy Father’s Day across the Mid-South. Afternoon highs will soar into the upper 80s with heat index values in the 90s. Winds stay breezy out of the southwest today around 10 mph. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible today, so grab the rain gear in case you are under a downpour. Tonight, we keep with scattered rain chances along with cloudy skies. Lows dip into the lower 70s with southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. The week ahead is looking more active when it comes to rain chances as the heat and humidity sticks around as we closeout the spring season.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 40%. Winds: Southwest around 10 mph. High: 88.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 40%. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 72.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Heat and humidity will stick around for the last few days of Spring. Afternoon highs will stay in the 80s with overnight lows in the 70s. Rain and storm chances are possible each and every afternoon. Right now, the best chances to see rain look to be on Monday and Tuesday along with Thursday. Even with that being said, keep the rain gear close all week long as you could end up under a downpour at any time. Temperatures soar back into the upper 80s as we welcome in Summer on Friday and that will linger into the weekend. Rain chances become more diurnal by this weekend with lows stay in the middle 70s. Overall, the week ahead is looking hot and steamy with rain chances here or there. Keep the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather app with you this week as it can alert you to incoming rain and you can track it with Doppler radar right in the palm of your hand. It is a free download for your smartphone or tablet. Search WMC 5 First Alert in your app store today.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
