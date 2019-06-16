Tracking increased rain chances for the week ahead

THE WEEK AHEAD: Heat and humidity will stick around for the last few days of Spring. Afternoon highs will stay in the 80s with overnight lows in the 70s. Rain and storm chances are possible each and every afternoon. Right now, the best chances to see rain look to be on Monday and Tuesday along with Thursday. Even with that being said, keep the rain gear close all week long as you could end up under a downpour at any time. Temperatures soar back into the upper 80s as we welcome in Summer on Friday and that will linger into the weekend. Rain chances become more diurnal by this weekend with lows stay in the middle 70s. Overall, the week ahead is looking hot and steamy with rain chances here or there. Keep the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather app with you this week as it can alert you to incoming rain and you can track it with Doppler radar right in the palm of your hand. It is a free download for your smartphone or tablet. Search WMC 5 First Alert in your app store today.