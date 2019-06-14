Walmart employees help Kentucky woman hide from boyfriend, domestic violence suspect

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - An alleged domestic violence victim was able to escape her accused attacker during a trip to Walmart - thanks to a group of responsible employees.
The incident happened at the store near Corbin on Tuesday, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. That evening police received a report of a woman hiding out inside the store while her boyfriend, Elmo Clinton Carroll, 35, pushed around a shopping cart searching for her.
Police said the woman told deputies and store personnel she had been held against her will by Carroll in a tent. When she would try to escape, she claimed Carroll would hit her. Injuries on the victim’s face were noted by police, specifically on her jaw and nose area.
The two traveled to Walmart for food. While shopping, the woman was able to flee into a different section of the store and notify employees that she needed help hiding from the Carroll. She was able to stay out of sight until police arrived.
Police arrested Carroll in the store. He’s since been charged with assault, domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment. He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.
