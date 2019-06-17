Churches host counselors for healing Frayser community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Help is being offered for a community that is trying to heal.
After last week’s events in Frayser, Tennessee state leaders and local health experts are offering guidance counseling for anyone who wants to talk.
"The more events or adverse events or angst that children experience, the more risk for having high-risk behavior, trauma, illnesses, chronic illnesses, that are later on in life," Dr. Sachin Jodal said.
"We have the chance to get in there and stop some of these effects and give both adult children, families, schools, whoever, some time to really heal from this situation or at least deal with this situation," Dr. Karen Streeter said.
Several churches will host counselors between 3 and 7 p.m. Those locations are:
- Innovation Church Memphis
- Promise Land Church
- Ardmore Terrace Baptist Church
- Lifeline to Success
- Pursuit of God Transformation
