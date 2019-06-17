FedEx adding drop off, pickup locations inside Dollar General stores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx and Dollar General are teaming up.
The companies' new partnership will allow FedEx pickups and dropoffs at Dollar General stores.
The service will be rolled out this summer, starting with 1,500 Dollar General stores, with that total reaching more than 8,000 by the end of 2020.
Dollar General officials said because of their store’s footprint, more than 90 percent of Americans will be within five miles of a FedEx hold retail location. The goal is to provide more accessibility to those living in rural communities.
