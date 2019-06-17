Fred’s laying off 155 workers in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-based Fred’s says it will lay off more than 100 Shelby County workers come August.
Last week, the company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Dislocated Worker Unit, reporting “a permanent closure” effective Aug. 9 and affecting 155 employees.
The company has announced the closure of more than 260 stores across the country in recent months, including several in the Memphis area.
Click here to see a full list of closing stores.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.