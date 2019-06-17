Gilbert gets bases-loaded hit, Bulldogs beat Auburn 5-4

The No. 6 national seed Bulldogs (52-13) threatened time and again before finally breaking through in the ninth for their sixth straight win in the NCAA Tournament. Auburn (38-27), making its first CWS appearance since 1997, was within an out of wrapping up the win. But third baseman Edouard Julien’s wild throw to first on Dustin Skelton’s grounder allowed Elijah MacNamee to score the tying run.