Lower rain chances this afternoon but still muggy

A passing shower or storm will be possible this afternoon. The highest chance is late in the afternoon into the evening, mainly in north Mississippi. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a heat index around 90.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a shower or storm. Winds: S 5-10 mph. Low: 70.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will have several weather systems that could bring us rain this week. Some days will be dry and some will be wet. Expect just a hit or miss storm Tuesday afternoon with clouds and some sun. Wednesday looks mainly dry with just a slight chance of a shower or storm. The best chance for rain will be on Thursday with a few thunderstorms possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s all week. By Friday, we will start to see drier conditions and temperatures back up to 90 degrees.
WEEKEND: Saturday looks hot and mainly dry with highs around 90. Isolated showers or storms are possible on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
