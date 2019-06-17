Lower rain chances this afternoon but still muggy

REST OF THE WEEK: We will have several weather systems that could bring us rain this week. Some days will be dry and some will be wet. Expect just a hit or miss storm Tuesday afternoon with clouds and some sun. Wednesday looks mainly dry with just a slight chance of a shower or storm. The best chance for rain will be on Thursday with a few thunderstorms possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s all week. By Friday, we will start to see drier conditions and temperatures back up to 90 degrees.