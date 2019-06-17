Man accused in Lorenzen Wright’s murder begins trial for separate charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Billy Turner, the man accused of killing former Memphis basketball star Lorenzen Wright, is set to begin a separate trial Monday.
The trial is for being in possession of a weapon as a convicted felon, a charge that a grand jury indicted Turner on last year.
Turner was charged with Wright's murder in December 2017, more than seven years after Wright went missing.
Wright's ex-wife Sherra Wright is also charged with the murder.
Last March, Shelby County prosecutors said they would not see the death penalty for either--a decision made at the request of Lorenzen’s family.
Wright and Turner will go on trial for the murder in September.
