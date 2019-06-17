Man charged in shooting that left 5-year-old injured

John Childs (Source: SCSO)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 17, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in jail after a shooting left a child wounded.

The shooting happened June 11. A woman told police she got into an argument with a woman when that woman’s boyfriend intervened and joined the fight.

According to a police report, the man, later identified as John Childs, was pushed back into a vehicle where he grabbed a handgun from the passenger side.

Police said Childs then ran across the yard and fired five shots into the vehicle where the first woman was leaving along with her 5-year-old daughter.

Childs then fled from the area.

The victim’s daughter was injured when a piece of shrapnel hit her after the shots were fired.

Childs' father told police he witnessed the shooting and identified his son to police, who discovered Childs is a convicted felon who served four years for attempted voluntary manslaughter.

Childs was arrested and is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, possessing a firearm, and theft.

