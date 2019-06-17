MPD no longer at ‘level 3’ after marshal shooting, protest last week

A police cruiser had a smashed window during a protest after a U.S. marshal task force shot and killed Brandon Webber June 12, 2019. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 17, 2019 at 5:08 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 5:08 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department says the department is back to regular operations after last week’s violence following the shooting of a wanted suspect.

On Wednesday evening, a U.S. marshal task force shot and killed 20-year-old Brandon Webber in the Frayser area, prompting a violent protest that ended with injuries to three dozen law enforcement officers and damage to more than a dozen of their vehicles.

The department moved to a “level 3″ the following day, meaning all officers would work without days off and would ride two to a patrol car.

An MPD spokesperson confirmed Monday they are back to “level 1″ and operating as usual.

Webber was a suspect in a robbery and shooting in DeSoto County earlier this month. Authorities say Webber test drove a man’s car, then shot him five times and took off in the car, which he was reportedly driving when marshals found him last week.

