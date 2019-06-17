NBC announces ‘Bluff City Law’ premiere date

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NBC’s new legal drama set here in the Bluff City will debut on your TVs Sept. 23, according to the Peacock network.
“Bluff City Law” begins filming here in Memphis next month. The show will air at 9 p.m. after “The Voice.”
NBC has also shared a few additional details about the show, which follows a famous father-daughter legal team navigate their difficult relationship.
According to NBC, following the death of her mother, Sydney Strait returns to work alongside her father, Elijah, at his celebrated law firm after a years-long separation.
“Bluff City Law” stars Jimmy Smits and Caitlin McGee.
