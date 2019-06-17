Rain possible over the next few days

REST OF THE WEEK: We will have several weather systems that could bring us rain this week. Wednesday will feature hit or miss showers, especially in the afternoon. However, it looks like most of the area will remain dry tomorrow. There could also be a scattered showers on Wednesday afternoon. The best chance for rain will be on Thursday with a few thunderstorms possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s all week. By Friday, we will start to see drier conditions and temperatures back up to 90 degrees.