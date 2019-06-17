Rain possible over the next few days

It will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a passing shower this morning, but the better rain chances will be this afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day, but it won't be a wash-out. You will have breaks in the rain today. We will have another warm and muggy day with highs in the mid 80s and a heat index around 90. Showers will also be possible tonight and lows will only drop to the lower 70s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60%. Winds: S 5-15 mph. High: 84.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 60%. Winds: S 5-10 mph. Low: 72.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will have several weather systems that could bring us rain this week. Wednesday will feature hit or miss showers, especially in the afternoon. However, it looks like most of the area will remain dry tomorrow. There could also be a scattered showers on Wednesday afternoon. The best chance for rain will be on Thursday with a few thunderstorms possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s all week. By Friday, we will start to see drier conditions and temperatures back up to 90 degrees.
WEEKEND: This weekend will be mostly dry with just pop-up afternoon showers possible in the afternoon. Highs will be near 90 both Saturday and Sunday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB