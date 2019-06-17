Study ranks best states for summer road trips

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With consumer demand for gas approaching its annual peak and people across the country preparing to drive to vacation destinations, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2019’s Best States for Summer Road Trips.
The study compared the 50 U.S. states based on 33 key metrics, to find the most fun, scenic and wallet-friendly road-trip destinations. Categories range from the number of attractions to road conditions to costs.
Best States for Summer Road Trips:
- North Carolina
- Wyoming
- Minnesota
- Virginia
- Texas
Key Findings:
- 84 million people think each individual should have to take a test to get a credit card, just like a driver’s license.
- 11 times more people want gas rewards from a credit card than rewards for Uber/Lyft rides.
- 51% of drivers choose where to get gas based on price, followed by convenience (36%) and the brand (11%).
- 63% of people want rewards on gas more than any other type of travel purchase.
To read the full report, click here: 2019’s Best & Worst States for Summer Road Trips
