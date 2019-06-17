Why sundogs resemble rainbows

A sundog is an area of sunlight that is normally seen near the sun. Typically, sundogs are seen in pairs on the side of sun. The sunlight gets refracted through the ice of high clouds. The shape of the ice crystals in the clouds act as a prism, refracting or bending the sun’s light which creates these small rainbow-like objects or sundogs. Scientist refer to these sun dogs as parhelia (singular parhelion). They are normally white but can sometimes be very colorful. They resembles pieces of rainbows.