Woman held on capital murder, abuse of corpse charges in Arkansas lawmaker’s death

"On October 1, 2018, Plaintiff, by and through Mr. Tim Loggains who she has given power of attorney, deposited an Arkansas tax refund check in the amount of $52,401.38 into the parties' joint Bancorp South account ...," Phil Smith alleged in court filings. "The refund check was dated November 27, 2017, indicating that Plaintiff has been in possession of the check for almost a year, during which time discovery and depositions were conducted. At no time did Plaintiff indicate that she had received these funds. On that same date, Plaintiff, through Mr. Loggains, wrote a check from the Bancorp South account to the bank in the amount of $52,401.38, with a memo line notating 'Cashier's Check'. A cashier's check was issued to Plaintiff in the amount of $52,401.38 on the same date."