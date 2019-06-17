2-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Less than a month after moving to South College Street in Covington, Catherine Kercher is counting the number of bullets that hit the side of her home.
“I was getting ready to watch some TV to help me go to sleep. I was almost here when I heard what sounded like somebody banging on metal," Kercher said. “Five minutes later here comes the police officers everywhere.”
Police say a two-year-old was shot in the arm in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning.
Officers believe the shooting was targeted.
The toddler was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
“We know that the children have nothing to do with this," Dr. Regan Williams said.
Last week, WMC spoke to Dr. Williams about the number of children being treated at LeBonheur for firearm related injuries.
“We usually get 30-35 a year, but in 2017 we actually had 96," she said.
Covington mayor Justin Hanson is asking anyone with information to come forward.
“We need the community’s help. We need the community to stand together, neighbors to stand together, neighborhoods to stand together and say, enough is enough,” he said.
No suspect information is available at this time.
