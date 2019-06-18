Another chance for rain today

There are scattered downpours moving through the Mid-South this morning. Rain chances will drop this afternoon, but a pop-up shower or storm will still be possible. It will be humid again with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight will be dry and partly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 86.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 20%. Winds: SW 5 mph. Low: 73.
REST OF THE WEEK: The first half of Wednesday will be mostly dry, but scattered storms will develop by early evening. Heavy rain and lightning will be possible with this system. The best chance for rain will be on Thursday with a few thunderstorms possible, especially early in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, we will have drier conditions and temperatures back up to 90 degrees. The heat index will be around 100 on Friday.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly dry with just pop-up afternoon showers possible in the afternoon. A few more downpours could develop on Sunday afternoon. Highs will be near 90 with a heat index near 100 on both Saturday and Sunday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB