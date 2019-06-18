BBB warns of toddler shoe retailer not making deliveries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Better Business Bureau has issued a warning about a Memphis-based company.
BBB said they've received 26 complaints since January for Tippy Tot Shoes, an online children shoes retailer. BBB said the company has failed to respond to six of the complaints, which are still pending.
As a result, Tippy Tot Shoes has an F rating from BBB.
BBB said customers have told them the company has been unresponsive to phone calls and emails regarding concerns on deliveries.
In each instance, customers said they ordered shoes, received a confirmation, but never got a delivery and couldn’t get in touch with the company.
BBB offers these tips when shopping online:
· Know the advertiser. It’s easy for a fake site to mimic a famous retailer’s website, so make sure you are shopping with a legitimate site. If the site is missing contact information, like a phone number and physical address, that’s a red flag.
· Check out retailers at bbb.org before you shop. Check their rating and BBB Accreditation status and read the text of reviews and complaints.
· Check a site’s security settings. If the site is secure, its URL (web address) should start with “https://” and include a lock icon on the purchase or shopping cart page.
· Be a savvy shopper. When shopping online, be sure to take your time, and read the fine print before submitting your order.
· Look for the return policy. Although many online orders can be returned for a full refund, others have restocking fees and some items cannot be returned at all. Know before you buy.
· Protect your personal information. Read a site’s privacy policy and understand what personal information is being requested and how it will be used. If a site doesn’t have a privacy policy, that’s another red flag.
· Think before you click. Be especially cautious about email solicitations and online ads on social media sites. Many sketchy retailers advertise great deals on trendy clothing that don’t measure up to the promotional hype.
· Shop with a credit card. In case of a fraudulent transaction, a credit card provides additional protections; it’s easier to dispute charges. Debit cards, prepaid cards or gift cards don’t have the same protections as a credit card.
· Keep documentation of your order. Save a copy of the confirmation page or email confirmation until you receive the item and are satisfied. Be sure to know and understand the return policy and keep this documented with your purchase records.
· Keep a clean machine. Install firewall, anti-virus, and anti-spyware software. Check for and install the latest updates and run virus scans regularly on your computer, tablet, and smart phone.
