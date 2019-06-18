Collierville dispatchers credited with saving lives of 3-year-old, laboring mother

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Inside the Collierville Communications Center, you’ll find dispatchers Terrye Canady and Charles Byars.
Canady has worked with Collierville for more than a decade, and Byars is coming up on five years.
Both of them share a similar passion for the job.
“Being able to help people [and] being there for people when they’re in crisis,” Canady said.
“Saving lives and just doing what I love to do," Byars said.
June 8th is when that passion would prove to be lifesaving.
“I got a call of a lady that was in labor in her car and they had pulled over and decided they couldn’t make it to the hospital,” Canady remembers.
Canady says the call didn't last more than 15 minutes.
She told the woman’s husband to put her on speaker, and then with the help of dispatch cards, she guided them through the delivery of a baby boy.
“This was my first. I’m new in the stork club,” Canady said.
Later that night, Byars was working and got a call that he too will never forget.
“Child had been found in the pool not breathing,” Byars recalled.
Byars says he’s taken calls like this before, but this one was different.
“I listened to the background. I didn’t hear a child breathing. I didn’t hear a child screaming, so I knew that this was real," he said.
Byars walked the 3-year-old’s parents through CPR. The child was breathing by the time first responders got there and has since made a full recovery.
The families in both of these calls asked not to be identified, but we asked the dispatchers if they’d like to meet the callers one day - both said yes.
