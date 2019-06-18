Conley reportedly drawing trade interest from several teams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The all-time Grizzlies leader in points and assists could be on the move from Memphis sooner rather than later.
Mike Conley, who has conducted the Grizzlies offense from the point guard position, is reportedly the subject of trade talks with the Utah Jazz, according to The Athletic’s NBA writer Shams Charania.
The report says the Utah Jazz are the front runner, having previously engaged in trade talks for Conley before the trade deadline this past season.
According to the Sporting News, the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks are also reportedly interested.
Conley has a steep price tag. He’s owed $67 million over the next two seasons, and he’s coming off the best season of his career, averaging more than 21 points, 6 assists, and almost 3.5 rebounds a game.
The Grizzlies are looking for a quality young player or two, plus first round draft picks in return. Conley was the number 4 Pick in the 2007 NBA Draft.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.