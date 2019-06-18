Court date reset for man indicted after being shot by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new court date has been set for a man indicted on charges of evading arrest and reckless driving.
Martavious Banks lawyer requested a new court date during the hearing Tuesday morning.
Banks’ attorney Art Horne says his team is still reviewing discovery in the case.
Banks was shot during a police chase in September.
Memphis police say Banks fled after getting pulled over in South Memphis when he was driving without a license and proper insurance.
The TBI stepped in to investigate and found the officers turned their cameras off during the chase.
Horne says it’s been a long road, but his team has a lot of evidence to review.
“We started this case over a year ago. We are still going to fight for Mr. Banks. We are going to try and get him some justice,” he said.
Police officials determined the four officers involved violated MPD’s policy and procedures. Three of those officers were disciplined for not having their cameras on. A fourth officer resigned
Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich ruled no officers would face criminal charges in the case.
Banks will back in court on July 24.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.