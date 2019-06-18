FedEx Express looking to hire 500 at job fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -FedEx Express is looking to hire 500 people at a June 22 job fair.
The positions are permanent and part time with a minimum of 17.5 hours per week guaranteed. Pay starts at $13 an hour.
Positions include medical, vision and dental benefits.
Applicants must be 18 or older, must be able to lift 50 pounds and must pass a background check and drug screening.
Applicants should bring two forms of valid identification.
The job fair is at the Memphis World Hub, 2874 Business Park Dr. Building D. from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
