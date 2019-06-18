FedEx Express looking to hire 500 at job fair

FedEx Express looking to hire 500 at job fair
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 18, 2019 at 2:53 PM CDT - Updated June 18 at 2:56 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -FedEx Express is looking to hire 500 people at a June 22 job fair.

The positions are permanent and part time with a minimum of 17.5 hours per week guaranteed. Pay starts at $13 an hour.

Positions include medical, vision and dental benefits.

Applicants must be 18 or older, must be able to lift 50 pounds and must pass a background check and drug screening.

Applicants should bring two forms of valid identification.

The job fair is at the Memphis World Hub, 2874 Business Park Dr. Building D. from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.