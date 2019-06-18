Grizzlies player gives back at local hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Patients at Le Bohneur Children’s Hospital had a special visit from a new Memphis Grizzlies player Monday.
The kids and Grizzlies forward Bruno Caboclo had tons of fun playing a digital, interactive game this afternoon.
The game allows kids to participate by calling in from their rooms.
Caboclo says this kind of thing is right up his alley, as he genuinely likes kids.
“I like to do these things here. I think it’s very good for them. I can do a lot if I have some free time, I can do this and I will do it as much as I can," he said.
After the game show, Caboclo visited patients’ rooms and delivered prizes to game show participants.
