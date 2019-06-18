Interstate shooting suspect lied about being victim, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in jail, accused of lying to officers about his role in an interstate shooting.
Cedrick McNeal faces several charges including attempted first-degree murder and false reporting.
Officers responded to an interstate shooting last week at I-40 near Warford Street.
Later that day, officers said McNeal arrived at the hospital claiming to have been shot somewhere near Whitten Road.
During their investigation, police discovered McNeal was inside the car that matched the description of the vehicle responsible for the shooting.
Officers said McNeal later admitted he made up the story about being shot.
