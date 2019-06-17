Jonesboro woman terrified when she’s out numbered and out gunned

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A Jonesboro woman was scared for her life as she stared down the barrel of a gun.
According to a probable cause affidavit from Dec. 2018, Jonesboro Police Officers headed to the 1700 block of Pineview Drive on Sept. 18, 2018.
The report stated a victim reported to an officer that four women came to her home. The victim said one of the women, identified as Jasmine D. Anderson, had a gun.
The victim said 19-year-old Anderson pointed a handgun at her, stating she would not fight the victim, but would shoot her.
Court documents said witnesses reported the same story as the victim to police.
A judge issued a warrant for Anderson’s arrest on Dec. 11, 2018. Anderson appeared in court on June 17, nearly 6 months after the warrant for her arrest was signed.
She is facing a felony charge for aggravated assault.
Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler set her bond at $1,500 and her next court date will be on July 31.
