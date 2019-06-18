LeMoyne-Owen ends president’s contract

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - LeMoyne-Owen College will hire a new president in the near future.
The school announced that they have decided to conclude current president Dr. Andrea Lewis Miller’s contract on September 1, 2019.
The Board of Trustees is grateful for Dr. Miller’s service and commitment to LeMoyne-Owen for the past four years,” said Dr. Christopher Davis, chairman of the Board of Trustees. “We look forward to what the future holds for our institution as we embark upon this new chapter.”
It is unclear when an interim president will be announced.
