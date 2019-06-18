Lots of Clouds & Scattered Showers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -There will be a few scattered showers through the early afternoon. Rain chances will begin to drop after 2 pm but a pop-up shower or storm will still be possible. It will be humid again with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight will be dry and partly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 86.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 20%. Winds: SW 5 mph. Low: 73.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Winds: SW 5-15. High: 89.
REST OF THE WEEK: The first half of Wednesday will be mostly dry, but scattered storms will develop by early evening. Heavy rain and lightning will be possible with this system. The best chance of rain will arrive on Thursday with a few thunderstorms possible, especially early in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, we will have drier conditions and temperatures back up to 90 degrees. The heat index will could top out near 100 on Friday.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly dry with just pop-up afternoon showers possible in the afternoon. A few more downpours could develop on Sunday afternoon. Highs will be near 90 with a heat index near 100 on both Saturday and Sunday.
