Lots of Clouds & Scattered Showers

REST OF THE WEEK: The first half of Wednesday will be mostly dry, but scattered storms will develop by early evening. Heavy rain and lightning will be possible with this system. The best chance of rain will arrive on Thursday with a few thunderstorms possible, especially early in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, we will have drier conditions and temperatures back up to 90 degrees. The heat index will could top out near 100 on Friday.