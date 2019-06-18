Memphis police director speaks at City Council about response to Frayser protest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The director of the Memphis Police Department addressed the City Council Tuesday regarding MPD’s response to a deadly shooting involving a U.S. marshal task force last week.
Last Wednesday, the U.S. Marshal Service - Gulf Force Regional Fugitive Task Force shot and killed 20-year-old Brandon Webber in the Frayser area. Webber was wanted for a robbery and shooting in Hernando earlier in the month.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is now investigating the shooting, Webber rammed the marshals’ vehicle several times and got out of his own vehicle with a gun. That’s when members of the task force opened fire.
The shooting prompted a violent protest as the crowd threw bricks, signs and other items at officers and their vehicles. Three dozen police and Shelby County deputies were injured. More than two dozen law enforcement vehicles and a nearby fire station were vandalized.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, MPD Director Mike Rallings explained the department’s response to the protest and his decision to go to “level 3,” meaning officers worked through the weekend without days off, increased patrols in the Frayser area and rode two to a car.
Rallings spoke to the media after his appearance at council and offered his condolences to Webber’s family. He also thanked Webber’s parents and Frayser community leaders for calling for peace.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.