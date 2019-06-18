MHP: 10 Greenwood students hurt in school bus crash

GREENWOOD, Miss. (WTVA) - Approximately ten students from Greenwood High School were taken to hospitals after their school bus flipped over Monday afternoon west of Winona.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said one of the students was flown to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo with serious injuries while the rest suffered minor injuries.
According to MHP Sergeant Ronald Shive, the bus was heading west around 12:45 p.m. when the driver, head football coach Clinton Gatewood, lost control of the vehicle.
The Greenwood Commonwealth newspaper reported the bus was returning from a football camp in Starkville when the accident happened in Carroll County around McCarley Junction.
