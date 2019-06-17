Neighborly dispute goes from trashy to scary

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man pulls not one, but two guns on a neighbor. . . because trash was in his yard.
Jonesboro Police Officers took off to what they believed was an explosive scene on the 3500 block of Pleasant View Drive.
According to a probable cause affidavit, an alleged victim told officers his neighbor, Gary Dale Loven, knocked on his door on June 14.
The report said the victim claimed Loven was angry because he believed the victim’s dogs had dragged his trash all over his yard.
The affidavit said the victim told Loven both his dogs were inside and didn’t do it. He then said Loven pushed the victim’s trash can over and began kicking it.
The court documents then stated the victim said he then went outside and told Loven to get off his property. He said Loven then headed to his vehicles saying, “I’ll just shoot you.”
Loven pulled out an AK-47, that the victim said he grabbed at the barrel of the rifle to keep it pointed away from him.
The victim then started to rack the shells out of the rifle in an attempt to empty it. When he did this, Loven then got a Glock pistol out of his console, according to the report.
The victim said he was able to get the pistol away from Loven, threw it in the yard and told his wife to call 911.
At this point, Loven allegedly then drove off.
Loven appeared in Craighead County District Court on Monday, June 17. He is facing felony charges for aggravated assault and terroristic threatening in the first degree.
His bond was set at $3,500 and a no contact order issued between him and the alleged victim.
Loven’s next court appearance will take place on July 31.
