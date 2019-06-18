5 people injured in shooting at apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Five people are injured following a shooting at a Raleigh apartment complex.
According to Memphis Police, the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. at the Huntington Hills Apartments on Coach Drive.
Shelby County deputies noticed a car broken down near the intersection of Yale Road and Austin Peay Highway. When deputies stopped to help, they noticed a person inside the car was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim in the car was taken to the hospital.
Around midnight, four people showed up to a Memphis hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. After investigating, police believe all of five victims were shot in the parking lot of the Huntington Hills Apartment complex. All of the victims are expected to survive.
At this point, police do not have a description of any possible suspects.
