Rainy pattern for the final days of spring

THIS WEEK: Widely scattered showers will taper late tonight with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms redeveloping during the day tomorrow. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s along with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be cloudy with showers likely and afternoon highs in the mid 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Summer begins Friday with a partly cloudy sky and a very slight chance of an afternoon shower along with highs near 90 and lows in the mid 70s.