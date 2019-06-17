Rainy pattern for the final days of spring

An unsettled weather pattern is in place for the next several days keeping rain in the First Alert Forecast for much of the week. It won’t be a washout but rain will be likely through Thursday.
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers WIND: S 5-10 LOW: 70
TUESDAY: Isolated Storms WIND: SW 5-10 HIGH: 86
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy WIND: S 5 LOW: 72
THIS WEEK: Widely scattered showers will taper late tonight with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms redeveloping during the day tomorrow. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s along with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be cloudy with showers likely and afternoon highs in the mid 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Summer begins Friday with a partly cloudy sky and a very slight chance of an afternoon shower along with highs near 90 and lows in the mid 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of a shower and highs again near 90 with lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the upper 80s with lows in the mid 70s.
