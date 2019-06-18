West Memphis offers summer jobs for kids

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Kids in West Memphis can now take advantage of summer job opportunities. Mayor Marco McClendon announced a new summer jobs initiative that will employ up to 100 West Memphis youth.
"This is a unique program that will help our youth earn some dollars during the summer as well as get the valuable skills they need during the summer to help our community," McClendon said.
McClendon said the 25-hour per week employment program will put kids in jobs for five hours per day, four days a week between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
On Fridays, the klds will gather at the Eugene Woods Civic Center, where they will learn conflict resolution, communication, financial literacy, and create mock plans to make West Memphis a better city.
Applications are available at the West Memphis Utility Department.
